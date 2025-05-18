NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVA shares. Atb Cap Markets raised NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Cormark upgraded NuVista Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. CIBC cut their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVA

Insiders Place Their Bets

NuVista Energy Stock Up 0.4%

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lawford sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.47, for a total transaction of C$282,870.00. Also, Senior Officer Ivan J. Condic sold 2,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.60, for a total transaction of C$30,287.20. Insiders own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

NuVista Energy stock opened at C$13.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.73. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$10.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.