North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$35.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOA shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on North American Construction Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. CIBC reduced their target price on North American Construction Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$33.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NOA

Insider Buying and Selling

North American Construction Group Price Performance

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$23.21 per share, with a total value of C$92,835.60. Insiders acquired 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $408,772 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

NOA opened at C$24.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$18.83 and a 52-week high of C$31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$645.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.02.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.81%.

About North American Construction Group

(Get Free Report

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.