Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NKTX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Nkarta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Nkarta Stock Performance

Shares of NKTX opened at $1.74 on Thursday. Nkarta has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $8.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $123.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Nkarta will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nkarta

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nkarta by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after buying an additional 1,474,560 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nkarta by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,520,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after buying an additional 686,229 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nkarta by 901.7% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,504,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after buying an additional 2,254,219 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nkarta by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,293,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after buying an additional 1,643,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Nkarta by 54.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,064,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 730,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

