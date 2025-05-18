Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Natera from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.12.

Natera stock opened at $152.59 on Thursday. Natera has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $183.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.70 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $501.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.68 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Natera will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 87,272 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $12,514,804.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,354 shares in the company, valued at $29,160,963.60. This trade represents a 30.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 6,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $859,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,768 shares in the company, valued at $20,600,516.72. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,436 shares of company stock worth $22,019,079 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 11.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 7.5% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

