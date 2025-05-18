MNTN, Inc. Plans $176 Million IPO for May 22nd (MNTN)

MNTN, Inc. (MNTN) plans to raise $176 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, May 22nd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 11,700,000 shares at a price of $14.00-$16.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, MNTN, Inc. generated $225.6 million in revenue and had a net loss of $32.9 million. The company has a market-cap of $1.2 billion.

MNTN, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in Delaware) MNTN is on a mission to transform Connected TV (â€śCTVâ€ť) into a next-generation performance marketing channel. Our revolutionary Performance TV (â€śPTVâ€ť) software platform allows marketers to combine the powerful storytelling format of TV advertising with the targeting, measurement and attribution capabilities of paid search and social advertising. Our self-serve software platform enables marketers to precisely target audiences through our MNTN Matched technology and then directly attribute each view to a purchase or other action. Marketers can set performance goals, such as return on ad spend (â€śROASâ€ť), and our algorithms continuously optimize a campaign to achieve those goals. Our company has experienced rapid growth due to the robust performance our platform delivers to customers, with the number of PTV Customers increasing from 142 in 2019 to 2,225 in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (â€śCAGRâ€ť) of 73.4%. We believe advertisements on our platform have generated an aggregate of $27.1Â billion of revenue for our customers from 2019 to 2024. Our market opportunity sits at the center of three large advertising markets: performance marketing, traditional TV advertising, and CTV advertising. Today, performance marketing, also known as direct response marketing, is the dominant form of digital advertising, giving marketers the ability to leverage data to target specific audiences and drive measurable outcomes. By the end of 2025, performance marketing spend in the United States is expected to reach $285.4Â billion and is expected to grow at a 9.7% CAGR to $343.6Â billion by 2027, according to Magna Global. TV has historically lacked the targeting, measurement and attribution capabilities necessary for performance marketing, but TVâ€™s unmatched storytelling experience, massive audience reach and viewership minutes continues to make it a preferred premium channel for marketers seeking to increase brand awareness. The average American household was expected to watch approximately three hours of TV daily in 2024 and brand marketers spent $59.7Â billion on advertising on linear TV, including broadcast and cable TV, in 2024, according to eMarketer. In recentÂ years, the TV industry has undergone a digital revolution with the advent of CTV. CTV adoption continues to grow rapidly as audiences are empowered to watch what they want when and where they want it, resulting in TV audiences moving from traditional TV to CTV. In 2024, U.S. consumers streamed approximately 23 million years of streaming content, a 10% increase from approximately 21Â millionÂ years of streaming content in 2023. Furthermore, CTV represented 45.8% of total TV viewing time across the United States inÂ 2024. As a result of CTVâ€™s digital infrastructure and rapid audience adoption, CTV advertising is the fastest growing advertising channel in the world, with TV marketers (defined as brands that advertise on linear TV) rapidly shifting ad budgets from linear TV to CTV. Since 2017, annual ad spend on CTV has grown from $2.8Â billion to an estimated $33.4Â billion in 2025, according to eMarketer. Although initial adoption of CTV was driven by subscription streaming services (â€śSVODâ€ť), ad-supported streaming services (â€śAVODâ€ť) is growing faster, and eMarketer estimates U.S. AVOD ad revenues will grow by 23% in 2025, compared to an estimated U.S. SVOD subscription revenue growth of 10%. Netflix, Amazon Prime and other platforms have introduced AVOD content and have experienced strong growth largely driven by consumersâ€™ willingness to watch ad-supported content in lieu of paying higher subscription fees. This has led to a significant increase in available TV advertising inventory for marketers, bringing more ad dollars into the ecosystem. CTV advertising, like traditional TV advertising, has been entirely brand marketing in nature, focused on maximizing reach and frequency versus driving measurable performance-driven outcomes. With our transformative PTV technology, we believe we are unlocking CTVâ€™s potential to become the next dominant performance marketing channel. Note: Net loss and revenue are for the year that ended Dec. 31, 2024. (Note: MNTN, Inc. disclosed the terms for its IPO – 11.7 million shares at a price range of $14.00 to $16.00 – to raise $175.5 million, according to its S-1/A filing dated May 14, 2025. Background: MNTN, Inc. filed its S-1 for its IPO on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, without disclosing the terms; estimated IPO proceeds are $100.0 million, a placeholder figure.) “.

MNTN, Inc. was founded in and has 499 employees. The company is located at 823 Congress Avenue, #1827, Austin, Texas 78768 and can be reached via phone at (877) 978-3354 or (310) 895-2110 or on the web at http://www.mountain.com/.

