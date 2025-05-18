Head to Head Survey: Intelligent Protection Management (IPM) & Its Competitors

Intelligent Protection Management (NASDAQ:IPM – Get Free Report) is one of 196 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Intelligent Protection Management to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Intelligent Protection Management has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intelligent Protection Management’s peers have a beta of 1.48, indicating that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Intelligent Protection Management alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Intelligent Protection Management and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelligent Protection Management -33.40% -16.94% -14.15% Intelligent Protection Management Competitors -16.33% -154.67% -3.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

3.9% of Intelligent Protection Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Intelligent Protection Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Intelligent Protection Management and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intelligent Protection Management $1.10 million -$1.07 million -5.94 Intelligent Protection Management Competitors $30.80 billion $590.94 million -2.11

Intelligent Protection Management’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Intelligent Protection Management. Intelligent Protection Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Intelligent Protection Management and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelligent Protection Management 0 0 1 0 3.00 Intelligent Protection Management Competitors 1007 6500 13093 345 2.61

Intelligent Protection Management currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 197.03%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 9.03%. Given Intelligent Protection Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intelligent Protection Management is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Intelligent Protection Management peers beat Intelligent Protection Management on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Intelligent Protection Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intelligent Protection Management Corp. engages in the development of communications software to enhance security and privacy solutions for multimedia communication and data transmission. Its solutions include blockchain strategy consulting, blockchain implementation, white label video solutions, and technology licensing. The firm’s product portfolio includes Paltalk and Camfrog. The company was founded by Clifford Lerner and Darrell Lerner on July 19, 2005 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Protection Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Protection Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.