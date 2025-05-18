Head to Head Review: TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) & Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK)

Volatility & Risk

TC Bancshares has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison County Financial has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TC Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Madison County Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. TC Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares TC Bancshares and Madison County Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Madison County Financial N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Bancshares $14.76 million 4.21 $600,000.00 N/A N/A Madison County Financial $28.02 million 2.49 $3.23 million N/A N/A

This table compares TC Bancshares and Madison County Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Madison County Financial has higher revenue and earnings than TC Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.6% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Madison County Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates branches in Thomasville, Georgia and Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Savannah, Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

About Madison County Financial

Madison County Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking, money market savings, savings, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; credit and debit cards; home loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit, second mortgage, home improvement, recreational vehicle, personal, and overdraft protection loans, as well as loans for automobiles, trucks, and vans. The company also provides agricultural real estate, machinery and equipment, livestock and crop, and operating loans; and commercial real estate, construction, investment property, and working capital loans, as well as equipment financing services. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, and merchant services. The company was formerly known as Madison County Holding Company and changed its name to Madison County Financial, Inc. in October 2012. Madison County Financial, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, Nebraska.

