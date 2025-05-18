Head to Head Contrast: International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) versus Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Free Report) and Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Zeolite and Ashtead Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Zeolite $450,000.00 1.26 -$370,000.00 ($0.01) -1.34 Ashtead Group $10.86 billion 2.35 $1.60 billion $13.92 17.00

Volatility & Risk

Ashtead Group has higher revenue and earnings than International Zeolite. International Zeolite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ashtead Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

International Zeolite has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashtead Group has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Ashtead Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for International Zeolite and Ashtead Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Zeolite 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ashtead Group 0 2 1 2 3.00

Profitability

This table compares International Zeolite and Ashtead Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Zeolite -39.11% N/A -55.41% Ashtead Group 14.78% 22.65% 7.44%

Summary

Ashtead Group beats International Zeolite on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Zeolite

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company markets and supplies natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products for agriculture, industrial, and home use; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties, as well as supplies raw materials from third party suppliers. It also has interests in the Bromley Creek zeolite project, which consists of one mineral lease and four mineral claims covering approximately 1,134.75 hectares located near Princeton, British Columbia; and the Sun Group zeolite project covering approximately 527.167 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Canadian Zeolite Corp. and changed its name to International Zeolite Corp. in March 2018. International Zeolite Corp. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services. The company offers its products and services for facilities maintenance and municipalities, such as office complexes, apartment complexes, government, hospitals, data centers, parks and recreation departments, schools and universities, shopping centers, pavement/kerb repairs, and golf course maintenance; construction of airports, highways and bridges, office buildings, data centers, schools and universities, shopping centers, residential, remodeling, manufacturing plants, and green energy plants; emergency response for fire, hurricanes, flooding, tornadoes, winter, storms, residential and health emergencies, alternative care facilities, points of distribution, and mobile testing facilities; and entertainment and special events, including national events, concerts, sporting events, film and telvision production, theme parks, festivals farmers' markets, local 5k runs, and cycle races. It operates 1,094 stores in the United States, 119 stores in Canada, and 185 stores in the United Kingdom under the Sunbelt Rentals brand. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

