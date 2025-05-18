Head to Head Contrast: iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) & Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) and Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.6% of iCAD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Haemonetics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of iCAD shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Haemonetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iCAD and Haemonetics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCAD $19.61 million 5.58 -$4.85 million ($0.19) -21.00 Haemonetics $1.36 billion 2.60 $117.56 million $3.31 21.27

Haemonetics has higher revenue and earnings than iCAD. iCAD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Haemonetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares iCAD and Haemonetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCAD -17.81% -15.65% -12.52% Haemonetics 9.47% 23.66% 8.82%

Volatility and Risk

iCAD has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haemonetics has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for iCAD and Haemonetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCAD 0 3 0 0 2.00 Haemonetics 1 1 6 1 2.78

Haemonetics has a consensus price target of $97.89, indicating a potential upside of 39.03%. Given Haemonetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Haemonetics is more favorable than iCAD.

Summary

Haemonetics beats iCAD on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc. engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app. It also provides automated blood component and manual whole blood collection systems, such as MCS brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components from the donor; disposable whole blood collection and component storage sets; SafeTrace Tx blood bank information system; and BloodTrack blood management software, a suite of blood management and bedside transfusion solutions that combines software with hardware components, as well as an extension of the hospital's blood bank information system. In addition, the company offers hospital products comprising TEG and HAS hemostasis analyzer systems that provide a comprehensive assessment of a patient's overall hemostasis; and TEG Manager software, which connects various TEG analyzers throughout the hospital, providing clinicians remote access to active and historical test results that inform treatment decisions. Further, it provides Cell Saver Elite +, an autologous blood recovery system for cardiovascular, orthopedic, trauma, transplant, vascular, obstetrical, and gynecological surgeries; and VASCADE products comprising VASCADE and VASCADE MVP, a technology platform which offers catheter-based delivery system and leverages the natural clot-inducing properties of collagen. The company sells its products through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. Haemonetics Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

