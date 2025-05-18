Head-To-Head Comparison: Compass (NYSE:COMP) vs. Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX)

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) and Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Compass shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Nixxy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Compass shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Nixxy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Compass has a beta of 2.8, meaning that its share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nixxy has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass $5.93 billion 0.55 -$321.30 million ($0.13) -48.42 Nixxy $612,046.00 59.97 -$6.66 million N/A N/A

This table compares Compass and Nixxy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nixxy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compass.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Compass and Nixxy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass 0 4 4 0 2.50 Nixxy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Compass presently has a consensus price target of $9.09, indicating a potential upside of 44.46%. Given Compass’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Compass is more favorable than Nixxy.

Profitability

This table compares Compass and Nixxy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass -2.74% -39.72% -13.01% Nixxy -2,455.78% -280.82% -90.03%

Summary

Compass beats Nixxy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass

Compass, Inc. provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports. It also provides full-service title and escrow/settlement services to real estate agents' clients, real estate companies, and financial institutions relating to the closing of home purchases as well as the refinancing of home loans; and Compass Concierge, a program in which home sellers access to capital to front the cost of home improvement services. The company was formerly known as Urban Compass, Inc. and changed its name to Compass, Inc. in January 2021.Compass, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Nixxy

Nixxy Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform which aims to deliver the right talent to both small and large businesses. It provides employers access to independent recruiters and utilizes an innovative web platform, with integrated AI-driven candidate to job matching and video screening software to source qualified talent. Nixxy Inc., formerly known as Recruiter.com Group Inc., is based in Bristol, CT.

