Head-To-Head Analysis: Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) and Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX)

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) and Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garrett Motion has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Envirotech Vehicles alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Garrett Motion shares are held by institutional investors. 32.6% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Garrett Motion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envirotech Vehicles $1.87 million 3.11 -$12.68 million ($0.56) -0.45 Garrett Motion $3.44 billion 0.71 $261.00 million $1.29 9.30

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and Garrett Motion”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than Envirotech Vehicles. Envirotech Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Garrett Motion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and Garrett Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envirotech Vehicles -789.13% -42.63% -35.66% Garrett Motion 8.12% -38.75% 12.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Envirotech Vehicles and Garrett Motion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envirotech Vehicles 0 0 0 0 0.00 Garrett Motion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Garrett Motion has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.67%. Given Garrett Motion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Garrett Motion is more favorable than Envirotech Vehicles.

Summary

Garrett Motion beats Envirotech Vehicles on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envirotech Vehicles

(Get Free Report)

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. manufactures and provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. It offers Class 2 through logistics vans; class 4 through urban trucks, school buses, electric forklifts, street sweepers, neighborhood electric vehicles, and right-hand drive vans and urban trucks. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and safety inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities. The company was formerly known as ADOMANI, Inc. and changed its name to Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. in May 2021. Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is headquartered in Osceola, Arkansas.

About Garrett Motion

(Get Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications. In addition, it provides mechanical and electrical products for turbocharging and boosting internal combustion engines, as well as compressing air for fuel cell compressors, and compressing refrigerant for electric cooling compressors. The company offers its products in the aftermarket through distributors. Garrett Motion Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Rolle, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Envirotech Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envirotech Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.