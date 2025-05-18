HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Forecast for AVBP Earnings

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report released on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.71). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ArriVent BioPharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.74) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ArriVent BioPharma’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.26) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

ArriVent BioPharma Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of ArriVent BioPharma stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. ArriVent BioPharma has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.47.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.24).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArriVent BioPharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 773.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArriVent BioPharma

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

