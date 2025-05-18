ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Shares Down 4.3% – Here’s Why

ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECRGet Free Report)’s share price was down 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). Approximately 12,000,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 23,453,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

ECR Minerals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.28. The firm has a market cap of £4.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.44.

ECR Minerals (LON:ECRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.07) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

About ECR Minerals

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.

