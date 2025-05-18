Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DCBO. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Docebo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Docebo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Docebo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. Docebo has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The firm has a market cap of $791.50 million, a PE ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Docebo by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Docebo by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Docebo by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Docebo by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

