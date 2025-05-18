Critical Survey: Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI) versus Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) and Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Acadian Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Cohen & Steers pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Acadian Asset Management pays out 1.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cohen & Steers pays out 81.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cohen & Steers has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years. Cohen & Steers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Acadian Asset Management alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.7% of Acadian Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of Cohen & Steers shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Acadian Asset Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.6% of Cohen & Steers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acadian Asset Management 16.81% 1,000.27% 18.11% Cohen & Steers 29.24% 33.13% 20.43%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Acadian Asset Management and Cohen & Steers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Acadian Asset Management has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cohen & Steers has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Acadian Asset Management and Cohen & Steers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acadian Asset Management 0 3 0 0 2.00 Cohen & Steers 0 1 1 0 2.50

Acadian Asset Management presently has a consensus price target of $25.67, suggesting a potential downside of 15.12%. Cohen & Steers has a consensus price target of $90.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.52%. Given Cohen & Steers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cohen & Steers is more favorable than Acadian Asset Management.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acadian Asset Management and Cohen & Steers”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acadian Asset Management $519.80 million 2.08 $85.00 million $2.41 12.55 Cohen & Steers $549.97 million 7.69 $151.26 million $3.06 27.10

Cohen & Steers has higher revenue and earnings than Acadian Asset Management. Acadian Asset Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cohen & Steers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cohen & Steers beats Acadian Asset Management on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acadian Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Acadian Asset Management Inc. is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as BrightSphere Investment Group plc. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. was formed in 1980 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Cohen & Steers

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds. The company was founded by Martin Cohen and Robert Hamilton Steers in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.