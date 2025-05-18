City of London (LON:CTY) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 479 ($6.36) and last traded at GBX 474.15 ($6.30), with a volume of 123086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 472 ($6.27).

City of London Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 454.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 440.16.

City of London Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 25th. City of London’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

City of London Company Profile

In other City of London news, insider Sally Lake bought 9,200 shares of City of London stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 431 ($5.73) per share, for a total transaction of £39,652 ($52,672.69). 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

