Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 8,343 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 82.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,513 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $32,889,000. Beaconlight Capital LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 331,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,930,000 after acquiring an additional 115,594 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 89,536 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 52,423 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,723,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,108,000 after acquiring an additional 337,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 4D Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,204,000.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos purchased 10,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $190,948.56. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,538 shares in the company, valued at $190,948.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $27.84. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $53.69.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $234.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNDM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TNDM

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.