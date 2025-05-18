Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) Price Target to $52.00

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 135.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Jones Trading began coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

PVLA stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.61. The firm has a market cap of $243.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.10. Palvella Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $29.27.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.40) by $2.66. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palvella Therapeutics will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George M. Jenkins bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $50,325.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 183,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,232.23. This trade represents a 1.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. 40.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palvella Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in WAYNE, Pa.

