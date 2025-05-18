Brokerages Set Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Price Target at $11.00

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLMN. Baird R W cut shares of Hillman Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

In other Hillman Solutions news, CFO Robert O. Kraft purchased 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $992,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 632,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,211.68. The trade was a 28.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,042,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267,364 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $29,335,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $11,318,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 8,659,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,507,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,624,000 after purchasing an additional 906,528 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 100.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hillman Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.08.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $359.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.14 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

