BMO Capital Markets Raises Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Price Target to $33.00

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Onestream in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Onestream from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Onestream in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Onestream in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.19.

Get Onestream alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on OS

Onestream Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:OS opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.27. Onestream has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $35.39.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $136.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Onestream will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Kinzer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $811,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Onestream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Onestream during the first quarter worth about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Onestream during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Onestream during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Onestream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onestream by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

About Onestream

(Get Free Report)

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.