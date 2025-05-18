BBB Foods (TBBB) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) is one of 63 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare BBB Foods to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BBB Foods and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BBB Foods $61.89 billion -$17.30 million 138.04 BBB Foods Competitors $38.06 billion $567.26 million 12.74

BBB Foods has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. BBB Foods is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

BBB Foods has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBB Foods’ rivals have a beta of 0.71, suggesting that their average stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for BBB Foods and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBB Foods 0 3 4 0 2.57 BBB Foods Competitors 1091 2942 3175 143 2.32

BBB Foods presently has a consensus target price of $33.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.86%. As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 9.10%. Given BBB Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BBB Foods is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares BBB Foods and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBB Foods N/A N/A N/A BBB Foods Competitors 1.15% 10.46% 4.07%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.4% of BBB Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BBB Foods rivals beat BBB Foods on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

BBB Foods Company Profile

BBB Foods Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products. It serves low-to-middle income households through online channels. BBB Foods Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

