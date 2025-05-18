Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 855,841 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $29,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Veracyte by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,599,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,331,000 after buying an additional 1,576,432 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Veracyte by 768.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,880,000 after buying an additional 846,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Veracyte by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,211,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,180,000 after buying an additional 463,098 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Veracyte by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 833,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,017,000 after buying an additional 448,251 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth about $16,224,000.

Veracyte Price Performance

Veracyte stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $47.32. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.67 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average is $36.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $118.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Veracyte from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

