Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 112,117 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 234,727 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at $904,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

GEVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Gevo from $3.25 to $1.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Shares of GEVO stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.51. Gevo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 510.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

