Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Increases Stake in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Free Report) by 97.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,166 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cosan were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Cosan by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,452,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cosan by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LP now owns 1,217,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 298,593 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Cosan during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Cosan by 1,909.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 215,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 205,064 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cosan by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares during the period.

CSAN opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.72. Cosan S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

Cosan ( NYSE:CSAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Cosan S.A. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

