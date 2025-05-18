Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Has $262,000 Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 53,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $3,405,096.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 844,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,458,311.20. This trade represents a 5.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

H&R Block Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE HRB opened at $57.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.23 and a 12 month high of $68.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.10 and a 200-day moving average of $56.05.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.26. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.15% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 36.76%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

