Analysts Set Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) PT at $50.40

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $98,265.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,692 shares in the company, valued at $27,110,729.72. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Paula Green sold 918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $37,555.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,609.92. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,991 shares of company stock worth $742,654 in the last quarter. 3.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 932,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,629,000 after purchasing an additional 37,577 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $9,492,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $786,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 70,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $1,662,000.

Shares of TWST opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.29. Twist Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $92.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 59.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. Analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

