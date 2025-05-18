10,403 Shares in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $9,064,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 280,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after buying an additional 78,822 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 274,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 47,295 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 172,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 92,188 shares during the period.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercorp Financial Services

In other news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp purchased 320,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.59 per share, with a total value of $6,273,442.83. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,909,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,998,495.89. This trade represents a 12.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Intercorp Financial Services Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.17. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $36.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.77.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $382.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercorp Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

Intercorp Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.