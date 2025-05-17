The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $212.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s current price.

IBKR has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $265.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $209.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.65. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $103.69 and a 1-year high of $236.53.

Interactive Brokers Group’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 15th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 17th.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

