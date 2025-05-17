Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Stock Price

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSK

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.39. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FS KKR Capital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.