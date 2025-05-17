New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NJR. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 13,692.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.66. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average of $47.80.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $913.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.00 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Roberto Bel sold 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $58,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,450. This represents a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NJR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research set a $51.00 price target on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.