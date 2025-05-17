Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on VOYA. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.08.

Shares of VOYA opened at $69.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average of $69.89. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $84.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.96%.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

