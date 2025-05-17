Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $218,000 in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Gimbal Financial grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 70,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PTLC opened at $48.73 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $55.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.