Jane Street Group LLC Buys 37,874 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 120.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,874 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.17% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 25,030 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 55,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,682,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,305,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,786,000 after acquiring an additional 58,399 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.12. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.71.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

