Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIT. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. SIH Partners LLLP bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $869,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.78. The firm has a market cap of $864.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.07.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.