Evercore ISI Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Flowco (NYSE:FLOC) Stock Price

Flowco (NYSE:FLOC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 target price on Flowco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Flowco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Flowco in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Flowco in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners raised Flowco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Flowco Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Flowco stock opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. Flowco has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.36.

Flowco (NYSE:FLOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $192.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flowco will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Flowco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Insider Transactions at Flowco

In other news, Director Paul W. Hobby acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.18 per share, for a total transaction of $193,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,252.50. This trade represents a 51.20% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Flowco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Flowco during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Flowco during the first quarter worth $218,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Flowco during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Flowco during the first quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Flowco in the first quarter worth about $292,000.

About Flowco

We are a leading provider of production optimization, artificial lift and methane abatement solutions for the oil and natural gas industry. Our products and services include a full range of equipment and technology solutions that enable our customers to efficiently and cost-effectively maximize the profitability and economic lifespan of the production phase of their operations.

