Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $16,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,584,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,802,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,405,000 after purchasing an additional 292,050 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,234,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,734,000 after buying an additional 96,252 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $194.54 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.37 and a twelve month high of $207.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Dycom Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Monday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Dycom Industries from $201.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Dycom Industries from $234.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dycom Industries from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.22.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

