BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 140,476 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 129.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,476 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in ProPetro were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in ProPetro by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 448,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 69,718 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ProPetro by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 221,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth about $1,400,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth about $795,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProPetro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

ProPetro stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $11.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $604.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $359.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

