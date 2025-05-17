Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 538,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,252 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.26% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $30,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Shares of TAP opened at $56.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.61 and its 200 day moving average is $58.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $64.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.83%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

