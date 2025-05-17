Bank of America Corp DE Raises Position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 782,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312,493 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $30,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLBD. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 976.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 116,707 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 263,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 34,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $40.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Blue Bird Co. has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $59.40. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 75.22%. The firm had revenue of $358.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BLBD. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.79.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

