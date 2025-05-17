B. Riley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) Stock Price

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $1.20 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HYPR. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Hyperfine in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hyperfine from $1.29 to $0.68 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Hyperfine stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92. Hyperfine has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $1.90.

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Hyperfine had a negative net margin of 309.42% and a negative return on equity of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hyperfine will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hyperfine by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hyperfine during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyperfine by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 32,093 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hyperfine in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hyperfine during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products in the United States. The company offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers portable brain neuroimaging; and support and technical assistance services. It serves ICU, comprehensive, and primary stroke accredited facilities through direct sales and distributors.

