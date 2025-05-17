Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.21% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $15,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $75.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.46. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.12 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

