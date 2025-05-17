Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 23,935 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 969,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,935 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.04% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $16,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period.

Shares of PFXF stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.21. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

