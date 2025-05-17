Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 213,676 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 269.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,676 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Terreno Realty worth $17,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,256,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,301 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,818,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,227,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,987,000 after purchasing an additional 628,116 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,845,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,150,000 after purchasing an additional 628,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 280.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 520,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,764,000 after purchasing an additional 383,400 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRNO shares. StockNews.com raised Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $71.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 102.08%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

