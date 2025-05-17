Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 458,522 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Free Report) by 137.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,522 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.99% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF worth $16,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBDW. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $278,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $21.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average of $20.55.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

