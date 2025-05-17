6,399 Shares in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 252.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 121,341 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 450,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $268,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,382 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,772.88. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $48,755.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,286.70. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,824 shares of company stock worth $907,856 in the last three months. 16.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarGurus Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $32.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average of $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 180.34, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $41.33.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $225.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.72 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CARG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CARG

About CarGurus

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.