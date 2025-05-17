2,744 Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in AGCO by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

Insider Activity at AGCO

In related news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $26,545.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,408.40. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $108.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.54 and its 200-day moving average is $94.92. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $73.79 and a 52-week high of $111.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.34.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. AGCO had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is -14.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $106.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on AGCO

About AGCO

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.