Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Telefónica in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Stock Performance

NYSE:TEF opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.44. Telefónica has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 0.46.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Telefónica will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefónica

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEF. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Telefónica by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 464,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Telefónica by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Telefónica by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in Telefónica by 50.4% during the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in Telefónica by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 391,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

