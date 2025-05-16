Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 412 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 487,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 84,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF stock opened at $60.47 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $40.55 and a 12-month high of $70.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYF shares. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $76.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Compass Point cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.