SolarMax Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMXT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SolarMax Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMXT – Free Report) by 703.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,131 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SolarMax Technology were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMXT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarMax Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarMax Technology by 541.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 60,928 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SolarMax Technology by 4,844.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 107,023 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SolarMax Technology by 242.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 295,415 shares during the period.

Get SolarMax Technology alerts:

SolarMax Technology Trading Up 3.5%

SolarMax Technology stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. SolarMax Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $13.48.

SolarMax Technology Profile

SolarMax Technology ( NASDAQ:SMXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.44 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

SolarMax Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated solar energy company in the United States and China. The company engages in the sale and installation of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; sale of LED systems; and identifying and procuring solar farm projects for resale to third parties, as well as provision of engineering, procuring, and construction services for solar farm projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarMax Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarMax Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarMax Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.