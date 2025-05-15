Restaurant Stocks To Follow Today – May 13th

Uber Technologies, Alibaba Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Block, and Booking are the five Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are the publicly traded equity shares of companies that operate dining establishments—ranging from fast-food chains to casual and fine-dining venues. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the consumer discretionary sector, where performance is driven by factors such as consumer spending patterns, commodity costs and labor expenses. Key metrics for evaluating restaurant stocks include same-store sales growth, menu innovation and operating margins. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.44. The stock had a trading volume of 25,958,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,249,972. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.55. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The firm has a market cap of $191.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE BABA traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,581,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,602,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.53. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The firm has a market cap of $316.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $514.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,627,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,826. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $401.58 and a 12-month high of $542.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Block (XYZ)

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Shares of XYZ stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.54. The stock had a trading volume of 13,544,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,439,179. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Block has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.25.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $80.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5,275.92. 118,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,971. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4,678.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,859.32. The stock has a market cap of $171.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Booking has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,337.24.

